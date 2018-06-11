Kendall Jenner Disses Donald Trump, And Kanye Laughs On 'Celebrity Family Feud'

You didn’t think the Kar-Jenners would get through their episode of “Celebrity Family Feud” without a mention of Donald Trump, did you?

The famous family members’ long-awaited face-off ― you know, the one in which Kim Kardashian “didn’t know nothing,” according to host Steve Harvey ― aired on Sunday night as they competed to see who could raise the most money for the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles or embarrass themselves the most on TV.

It was an unexpected quip from Kendall Jenner — whose team included Kris Jenner; Kris’ mother, Mary Jo Shannon; Kardashian cousin Cici Bussey; and family friend Jonathan Cheban — that stole the show.

Byron Cohen / Getty Images Team Kar-Jenner on “Celebrity Family Feud” with host Steve Harvey.

Asked to name someone “you’d hate to show up” at a wild, naked party, Kendall Jenner without hesitation told Harvey, “Donald Trump.”

The dig was well received by her family members as well as the audience, as everyone seemingly applauded, with Kris Jenner exclaiming, “Good one, Kendall!”

Khloé gave a whoop of support, and even Kanye West, who pledged his allegiance to the president in an unnerving Twitter rant in April, broke out in laughter.

Byron Cohen / Getty Images Kanye West, Kim Kardashian and his cousins Kim Wallace and Jalil Peraza on “Celebrity Family Feud.”

West — whose team included his wife, Kim Kardashian, and his cousins Kim Wallace, Jalil Peraza and Ricky Anderson — has been unapologetic about his praise for Trump, and Kim met with the president this month to secure a pardon for Alice Marie Johnson, a nonviolent drug offender, which he later granted.

Coincidentally, West seems to have had a certain fascination with seeing the president naked, putting in his divisive “Famous” music video a nude wax figure of Trump alongside Anna Wintour and Rihanna.