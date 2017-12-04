The gun debate appears over ― on “Keeping Up With The Kardashians.”

Sunday’s episode featured Kendall Jenner and Khloe Kardashian pondering whether to buy personal firearms to protect themselves in the wake of stalkings and a robbery at Jenner’s home back in March.

The two visited a shooting range to arm themselves with knowledge and experience while they decided whether to join the reported 42 percent of American households that own guns.

Kim Kardashian, the victim of a gun-point invasion robbery in Paris last year, advised the women to not pull the trigger on the purchase.

“With kids in the house, I just don’t think it’s something I’m comfortable with,” she said in the Yahoo/E! clip above. Asked whether she would have used a weapon during the Paris incident, in which she was bound and gagged in the bathtub, Kardashian replied, per People, “I’m not Lara Croft.”

Jenner and Khloe Kardashian ultimately decided against purchasing guns after a conference call with the gun control advocacy group Everytown for Gun Safety.