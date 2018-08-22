Kendall Jenner responded Tuesday to the backlash over her comments about working as a model, claiming her words had been “twisted & taken out of context.”

The reality star posted a series of tweets about the statements in a recent Love magazine interview that riled up her fellow models. The 22-year-old was speaking to Love about her experience in the industry, but her words seemed to lack awareness of her privilege.

“I’m inspired by so many of these people i have had the good fortune to work alongside!” Jenner wrote in response to all the criticism. “There’s no way i could EVER hate on that.”

I was misrepresented in a recent interview over the wknd & it’s important to clarify the meaning. It was intended to be entirely complimentary but unfortunately, my words were twisted & taken out of context.I want to be clear. The respect that I have for my peers is immeasurable! — Kendall (@KendallJenner) August 21, 2018

I get to experience first hand their tireless commitment, their work ethic, the endless days, the lack of sleep, separation from family and friends, stress of traveling, the toll on physical and mental health, yet they still make it all look effortless and beautiful. — Kendall (@KendallJenner) August 21, 2018

I’m inspired by so many of these people i have had the good fortune to work alongside! There’s no way i could EVER hate on that ❤️ i want everyone to win. SLAY ALWAYS. — Kendall (@KendallJenner) August 21, 2018

Cultivate kindness today and always. — Kendall (@KendallJenner) August 21, 2018

In the Love interview, Jenner spoke about why she’d decided to take some time away from the runway.

“Since the beginning we’ve been super selective about what shows I would do. I was never one of those girls who would do like 30 shows a season or whatever the fuck those girls do. More power to ’em. But I had a million jobs, not only catwalks but everything else,” she said. “The whole combination was very overwhelming, and I started to freak out a little bit and needed to take a step back.”