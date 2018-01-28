Kendrick Lamar, U2, Dave Chappelle Send Powerful Message About Racism At Grammys

Kendrick Lamar gave one hell of a performance when he kicked off the 2018 Grammys with U2 and Dave Chappelle on Sunday.

The Compton artist opened his set standing among masked dancers in military fatigues as American flags waved, rapping a verse from “XXX.” as the beat of “LUST.” played. He was then joined by U2′s Bono and The Edge, who are featured on the album, “DAMN.”

He continued the medley with “DNA.” before Chappelle interjected with a critique on America’s racism.

“I just wanted to remind the audience that the only thing more frightening than watching a black man be honest in America is being an honest black man in America,” the comedian said.

K Dot, who had already won three awards by the time he hit the stage and won one more right after, commenced his performance with his verse on Rich The Kid’s “New Freezer” followed by “King’s Den” from the “Black Panther” soundtrack.

Chappelle interjected once again, “Is this OK with CBS? Cause it looks like he’s singing and dancing but this brother’s taking enormous chances. Rumble, young man, rumble!”

It was powerful. It was unapologetic. And it sent folks on Twitter, including rapper Talib Kweli and producer Lena Waithe, into a frenzy.

Kendrick is iconic. — Lena Waithe (@LenaWaithe) January 29, 2018

now THAT is how you open the #GRAMMYs Kendrick killed it — Franchesca Ramsey (@chescaleigh) January 29, 2018

The best rapper alive. Excluding NOBODY. — Punch TDE (@iamstillpunch) January 29, 2018

@kendricklamar rumble young man rumble! — Talib Kweli Greene (@TalibKweli) January 29, 2018

We gotta start discussing Kendrick as a performer. Levels up EVERY SINGLE TIME. — Mattie James (@themattiejames) January 29, 2018

Kendrick Lamar on a stage is no different than Van Gogh with a canvas. — Y🍩h 🏖 (@Yoh31) January 29, 2018

That was a PERFECT interlude from Dave Chapelle. I want that on a t-shirt! #GRAMMYs — Shanelle Gabriel (@ShanelleG) January 29, 2018

kendrick lamar is a national treasure. — el-p (@therealelp) January 29, 2018