Kendrick Lamar Stops White Fan Rapping N-Word Onstage

While headlining Alabama’s Hangout Music Festival on Sunday, Kendrick Lamar brought a white female fan onstage to rap his song “m.A.A.d City” but had to interrupt her after she repeatedly used the N-word featured in the lyrics.
The video, it should go without saying, includes some harsh language.
The woman, who identified herself as Delaney, uses the word three times during the song’s chorus before Lamar stopped her rendition.
“You gotta bleep one single word, though,” he said after cutting the music. She apologized, adding, “I’m used to singing it the way you wrote it.”
Delaney asked to stay onstage, and Lamar gave her another shot, even though the crowd was clearly done with her. When her second attempt fell flat, the 2018 Pulitzer Prize–winning rapper got her offstage and quickly moved on with his show.