Kendrick Lamar Stops White Fan Rapping N-Word Onstage

While headlining Alabama’s Hangout Music Festival on Sunday, Kendrick Lamar brought a white female fan onstage to rap his song “m.A.A.d City” but had to interrupt her after she repeatedly used the N-word featured in the lyrics.

The video, it should go without saying, includes some harsh language.

Kendrick Lamar brought a white fan on stage to rap "m.A.A.d City"....and then she dropped the n-word 🤐 pic.twitter.com/JeMaI0UsBv — MASS APPEAL (@MassAppeal) May 21, 2018

The woman, who identified herself as Delaney, uses the word three times during the song’s chorus before Lamar stopped her rendition.

“You gotta bleep one single word, though,” he said after cutting the music. She apologized, adding, “I’m used to singing it the way you wrote it.”