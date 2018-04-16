BLACK VOICES
04/16/2018 03:25 pm ET Updated 10 minutes ago

Kendrick Lamar Wins Pulitzer Prize In Music For 'Damn'

Lamar is the first nonclassical or jazz artist to win the Pulitzer Prize in music.
By Jenna Amatulli

Kendrick Lamar won the Pulitzer Prize in music for his album “Damn” on Monday afternoon. He is the first nonclassical or jazz artist to win the award.

The award is given “for distinguished musical composition by an American that has had its first performance or recording in the United States during the year,” according to the Pulitzer Prize Board.

Released on April 14, 2017, “Damn” was described by the Pulitzer committee as a “virtuosic song collection unified by its vernacular authenticity and rhythmic dynamism that offers affecting vignettes capturing the complexity of modern African-American life.”

Twitter users exploded with excitement at the announcement of Lamar’s win:

“Damn” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart last year and spent four nonconsecutive weeks atop the list, according to Billboard.

The critically acclaimed album was also Lamar’s third million-selling set in the U.S., according to Nielsen Music, after his 2015 album “To Pimp a Butterfly” and his 2012 album “good kid, m.A.A.d city.” 

Additionally, the album was ranked No. 1 on Rolling Stone’s best albums of 2017 and won the Grammy for Best Rap Album in 2018. 

Kendrick Lamar receives the Grammy for the Best Rap Album with "Damn" during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards show on Jan. 28, 2
TIMOTHY A. CLARY via Getty Images
Kendrick Lamar receives the Grammy for the Best Rap Album with "Damn" during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards show on Jan. 28, 2018, in New York.

Lamar’s win comes on the heels of his guest performances at Coachella this weekend. He appeared during Vince Staples’ set and also alongside TDE mate SZA.

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

PHOTO GALLERY
Kendrick Lamar Photos
Jenna Amatulli
Trends Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Arts And Entertainment Music Media Kendrick Lamar Pulitzer Prize
Kendrick Lamar Wins Pulitzer Prize In Music For 'Damn'
CONVERSATIONS