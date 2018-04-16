Kendrick Lamar Wins Pulitzer Prize In Music For 'Damn'

Kendrick Lamar won the Pulitzer Prize in music for his album “Damn” on Monday afternoon. He is the first nonclassical or jazz artist to win the award.

The award is given “for distinguished musical composition by an American that has had its first performance or recording in the United States during the year,” according to the Pulitzer Prize Board.

Released on April 14, 2017, “Damn” was described by the Pulitzer committee as a “virtuosic song collection unified by its vernacular authenticity and rhythmic dynamism that offers affecting vignettes capturing the complexity of modern African-American life.”

Twitter users exploded with excitement at the announcement of Lamar’s win:

YO! The music prize though. What an inspired choice. — roxane gay (@rgay) April 16, 2018

can kendrick get the PEGOT — Steve Kandell (@SteveKandell) April 16, 2018

You read that right. @kendricklamar won a @PulitzerPrize. To live in the now

Wow. Boom. Pow. https://t.co/MHNSKjZka8 — Michele Norris (@michele_norris) April 16, 2018

KENDRICK LAMAR WON A DAMN PULITZER. LEGEND. THE LITERARY GENIUS OF KENDRICK LAMAR STRIKES AGAIN!!!! — REEsus Christ Superstar (@ReeAmilcarScott) April 16, 2018

Kendrick Lamar wins a Pulitzer. I live and love and die. #PulitzerPrize — Rebecca Shuri She Ready Carroll (@rebel19) April 16, 2018

Beyoncé had Coachella renamed after her, Kendrick Lamar won a Pulitzer Prize, & Black Panther has made more money than Titanic.



Black history month is every month, every day, every year, all the time. — Clint Smith (@ClintSmithIII) April 16, 2018

KUNG FU FUCKING KENNY — Kima Jones (@kima_jones) April 16, 2018

and then kendrick

a good day at the ole pulitzers — rachel syme (@rachsyme) April 16, 2018

“Damn” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart last year and spent four nonconsecutive weeks atop the list, according to Billboard.

The critically acclaimed album was also Lamar’s third million-selling set in the U.S., according to Nielsen Music, after his 2015 album “To Pimp a Butterfly” and his 2012 album “good kid, m.A.A.d city.”

Additionally, the album was ranked No. 1 on Rolling Stone’s best albums of 2017 and won the Grammy for Best Rap Album in 2018.

TIMOTHY A. CLARY via Getty Images Kendrick Lamar receives the Grammy for the Best Rap Album with "Damn" during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards show on Jan. 28, 2018, in New York.