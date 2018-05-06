Kensington Palace Releases First Official Photo Of Prince Louis

Well, this is royally adorable.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge released the first official photos of their newborn son, Prince Louis Arthur Charles, on Saturday. The portrait included an appearance by big sister Princess Charlotte, who recently celebrated her third birthday.
“The Duke and Duchess would like to thank members of the public for their kind messages following the birth of Prince Louis, and for Princess Charlotte’s third birthday,” Kensington Palace said in a statement released in conjunction with the photos.
Together, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte made history last month. Princess Charlotte ― a girl ― will remain ahead of her new younger brother in line to the succession of the British throne. Before a new law was passed in 2013 and took effect in 2015, girls were passed over in the line of succession by male family members.
Louis is now fifth in line to the throne, falling behind his grandfather, Prince Charles, father Prince William, older brother Prince George and big sister Princess Charlotte.
It’s been a busy couple of weeks for the royal family. In addition to welcoming a new heir apparent to the British throne, the family will also be welcoming a new family member in Meghan Markle, who will wed Prince Harry later this month.