Not sure which horse to back at the 2018 Kentucky Derby?

Never fear, because “The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon is here with a bunch of adorable puppies to help you predict the winner.

On Friday night, Fallon gave 15 cute pooches (each representing one of the top-ranked horses competing in Saturday’s race) their own shot at glory. But which one made it to the kibble-filled trough first?