Kerrice Lewis—Lesbian Murdered & Burned Alive—Say Her Name.

Kerrice Lewis, age 23, was brutally murdered just days after Christmas, in Washington D.C.

On Thursday, December 28, police responded to a report of gunfire on Adrian Street, just south of G Street. They arrived at 7:30 p.m. and found a vehicle on fire. After the fire was put out, officers found a woman unconscious and suffering from gunshot wounds in the trunk. Police said, by the time D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services arrived, they found “no signs consistent with life.”

The car fire behind the 800 block of Adrian Street SE, D.C.

Neighbors said they heard multiple gunshots in the alley behind the 800 block of Adrian Street, SE, and moments later theysaw a raging fire. Kerrice Lewis was heard screaming as she tried to escape from the trunk.

Lewis was orphaned at the age of 11, and raised by her grandparents. Her grandfather William Sharp said he feels as though his heart has been ripped out. He said “Her mother died of a brain aneurysm and her father was tragically murdered up in the D.C. area.” He said Lewis had been jailed at one point and was striving to turn her life around. He said she was a “free spirit” and “full of life.”

Lewis’ best friend and exgirlfriend, Mercedes Rouhlac

Mercedes Rouhlac, the victims best friend and ex girlfriend, said she “talked to her everyday.” Rouhlac said she “just kept calling her” and wondering why Lewis wasn’t answering her phone.

Heartbroken friends of the victim are disappointed by the lack of media coverage. Kerrice Lewis—SAY HER NAME.

In Washington DC a 20 lesbian women was tied up in her trunk after being kidnapped. Shot then burned alive in her car. My friend who knew her is broken atm. — Bob’s Pancussy (@LilaBoBina) January 2, 2018

Police don’t have a suspect or a motive yet.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Kerrice Lewis with her best friend’s son, media image.