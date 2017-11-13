People Destroy Keurig Coffee Makers After Company Pulls Ads From Sean Hannity Programs

Conservatives are publicly destroying their Keurig coffee makers in response to the company’s decision to pull its advertisements from Sean Hannity’s television and radio programs.
At least five companies, including Keurig, have said they will no longer advertise their products on Hannity’s shows following the host’s coverage of Roy Moore. The Alabama GOP Senate candidate has been accused of sexual misconduct with several teens, including a 14-year-old girl, The Washington Post reported.
The angry videos, shared thousands of times, featured hashtags like #BoycottKeurig and #KeurigSmashChallenge.
Hannity retweeted some of the Keurig destruction videos on Sunday and hinted that he was purchasing 500 coffee makers of an unnamed brand “to give away” to those who made such clips.
Many responded to the trend with a mixture of indifference or support:
Hannity was lambasted over his coverage of the Moore scandal after he appeared to justify the allegations and blame the victims.
Moore has also tried to discredit his accusers and slammed the allegations as a politically motivated attack ahead of a Dec. 12 special election to fill the Senate seat vacated by now-Attorney General Jeff Sessions.
“I am not guilty of sexual misconduct with anyone,” Moore said on Saturday in response to the allegations. “I have the highest regard for protection of young women.”
Many Republicans have withdrawn their support for Moore since the bombshell report was released by The Washington Post. The party has also been scrambling to develop a strategy in light of the accusations, including efforts to launch a write-in campaign for another candidate.
CONVERSATIONS