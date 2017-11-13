People Destroy Keurig Coffee Makers After Company Pulls Ads From Sean Hannity Programs

Conservatives are publicly destroying their Keurig coffee makers in response to the company’s decision to pull its advertisements from Sean Hannity’s television and radio programs.

I pulled an "Office Space" with my Keurig... Would be a shame if everyone else joined me in the Keurig Smash Challenge #BoycottKeurig #IStandWithHannity #SundayMorning pic.twitter.com/yEADeRC006 — Angelo John Gage (@AngeloJohnGage) November 12, 2017

Liberals are offended by this video of a Keurig being thrown off of a building.



Please retweet to offend a Liberal.#BoycottKeurigpic.twitter.com/0qbHlmyqcA — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 12, 2017

At least five companies, including Keurig, have said they will no longer advertise their products on Hannity’s shows following the host’s coverage of Roy Moore. The Alabama GOP Senate candidate has been accused of sexual misconduct with several teens, including a 14-year-old girl, The Washington Post reported.

The angry videos, shared thousands of times, featured hashtags like #BoycottKeurig and #KeurigSmashChallenge.

Hannity retweeted some of the Keurig destruction videos on Sunday and hinted that he was purchasing 500 coffee makers of an unnamed brand “to give away” to those who made such clips.

Deplorable friends, I am buying 500 coffee makers tomorrow to give away!! Details on radio and TV. Hint; best videos!! — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) November 13, 2017

Many responded to the trend with a mixture of indifference or support:

“How was your day?”

“I destroyed my coffee maker because the company that made it stopped advertising on a show where the host defended a child molester.”

“Cool.” https://t.co/tiqpNBdSxY — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) November 13, 2017

Destroying your Keurig because the company took a stand against pedophelia is a great idea. Caffeine is clearly clouding your judgement. — Emery Emery (@emeryemeryii) November 13, 2017

Folks, you don't actually need the Keurig Coffee Maker, though.



You can get just as much coffee by squeezing the k-cups with your hands.



(In other news, good on Keurig, but those cups are still an environmental catastrophe) — Andrew Thaler (@DrAndrewThaler) November 13, 2017

Don’t #BoycottKeurig, they pulled their ads from Hannity & deserve to be celebrated for it. @Keurig — Scott Dworkin (@funder) November 12, 2017

Hannity was lambasted over his coverage of the Moore scandal after he appeared to justify the allegations and blame the victims.

Moore has also tried to discredit his accusers and slammed the allegations as a politically motivated attack ahead of a Dec. 12 special election to fill the Senate seat vacated by now-Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

“I am not guilty of sexual misconduct with anyone,” Moore said on Saturday in response to the allegations. “I have the highest regard for protection of young women.”