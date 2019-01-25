Kevin Barnett, the comic and “Rel” co-creator whose sudden death at age 32 this week shocked the comedy world, died from the effects of pancreatitis, E! News reported Thursday.

Barnett died Jan. 22 in Mexico, where he posted a photo of himself days earlier.

An autopsy determined the cause of death was “Non Traumatic Hemorrhage, caused by pancreatitis,” the Forensic Medical Service of Tijuana said in a statement to E! News. The service said on Thursday it still had the body, which was to be delivered to family members.

Pancreatitis is inflammation of the pancreas, which happens when “digestive enzymes become activated while still in the pancreas,” the Mayo Clinic says on its website. Severe forms can be life-threatening.