Kevin Hart Announces New Year’s Gig After Oscars Hosting Debacle

Weeks after stepping down as Oscars host, Kevin Hart is set to return to the spotlight.

The comedian has announced plans to host a New Year’s Eve weekend celebration at Drai’s Nightclub in Las Vegas. He’ll be joined by rappers Fabolous, Lil Wayne and Big Sean, among other performers.

Hart promised fans an “unreal” experience on Instagram Wednesday.

“It’s not going to be any bigger, it’s not going to get any better,” he said in the post, which can be viewed above. “Let’s bring the new year in right — let’s bring it in with a smile, baby. We live, love and laugh!”

The gig will mark Hart’s first major U.S. appearance since the Oscars debacle earlier this month. On Dec. 5, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced that Hart had been tapped to host the 91st Academy Awards, scheduled for Feb. 24, 2019. The news, however, sparked instant backlash, stemming from the comedian’s past use of homophobic language on Twitter and in his stand-up performances.

Hart, who was touring Australia as the media firestorm broke out, had initially refused to apologize for the tweets and jokes. Many of the comments dated back to 2010 and 2011, before he was an established Hollywood star.

By Dec. 7, however, he announced he was stepping down as Oscars host to avoid being “a distraction on a night that should be celebrated by so many amazing talented artists.”

I have made the choice to step down from hosting this year's Oscar's....this is because I do not want to be a distraction on a night that should be celebrated by so many amazing talented artists. I sincerely apologize to the LGBTQ community for my insensitive words from my past. — Kevin Hart (@KevinHart4real) December 7, 2018

I'm sorry that I hurt people.. I am evolving and want to continue to do so. My goal is to bring people together not tear us apart. Much love & appreciation to the Academy. I hope we can meet again. — Kevin Hart (@KevinHart4real) December 7, 2018