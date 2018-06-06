The One Phrase That Helps Kevin Hart On A Bad Mental Health Day

Do you spring out of bed, ready to start your day, or hit snooze over and over again? That Morning Person is HuffPost’s attempt to make sense of mornings by peering into the routines of others.

Isabella Carapella/HuffPost

Kevin Hart is learning what it takes for him to get in a healthy space. And now he’s hoping to encourage others to adopt the same habits.

“Physical fitness has always been a love but now it’s become more of a commitment,” said Hart, who recently partnered with Rally Health as a way to help motivate others to live healthier, more active lifestyles. “Spreading the message of why movement and why health and wellness should be important to all is something I take pride and joy in.”

But it isn’t just exercise that keeps the actor and comedian going. Hart said taking care of his whole self includes keeping tabs on his mental well-being and sticking to a healthy routine, starting the second he wakes up.

Below, the 38-year-old Hart breaks down how he spends his mornings and what he tells himself when he’s struggling with his mental health.

Damon Dahlen/HuffPost

Are you a morning person? What time do you usually get up?

Yes, I’m definitely a morning person. I’m up at 5 a.m. or 5:30.

Do you use a snooze button?

I have a snooze button. I’m a five or six times snoozer. I set my alarms 3 minutes apart.

What’s your go-to breakfast?

Egg whites and turkey bacon.

Do you prefer coffee or tea?

When I’m working, coffee, because I have such long days sometimes. But I try not to drink too much, so I do just black. Other than that, I’d say tea. It’s better for your voice.

Do you like exercising in the morning or later in the day?

Morning.

What’s your go-to workout move, especially if you only have a few minutes to sneak in some exercise?

My go-to move when it comes to working out is just getting up. That’s the best move, that’s the toughest move. Getting up to go out... is where so many people struggle. It’s not the actual realm of physical fitness, but the initiative it takes to start. For me it’s that.

What’s on your running playlist right now?

Justin Bieber.

What is your advice to fans or people who may be struggling to take care of themselves either mentally or physically?

Mental health is just as important as the physical, if not more. “Every day is the start of a new day” ― I love that saying, because if you were bad yesterday, that doesn’t mean you have to be bad the following day. You can always improve and you can always start a new journey.

Finally, fill in the blank: My ideal morning consists of ________.

A big hug from my kids and wife as they come in the room, when I’m fresh back from the gym.