Kevin Hart Drops An F-Bomb In Awkward NFL Network Interview

"I've been drinking."

Comic, actor and Philadelphia Eagles fan Kevin Hart dropped an accidental f-bomb on the NFL Network shortly after the team won the Super Bowl on Sunday night. 

“I’m out,” Hart said after the word was broadcast live. 

Network analyst and Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders jokingly ejected Hart from the set as everyone laughed ― and that was only one of the highlights of Hart’s night. Footage from the evening also showed Hart trying to get on the stage during the trophy presentation, only to be blocked by security: 

While Hart was no doubt excited by his team’s first-ever Super Bowl, there may have been a little more than excitement at work. 

I’ve been drinking,” the Philly native said earlier in the segment. “I’m on cloud nine. I started the celebration early.” 

