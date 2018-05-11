Kevin McHale: 'I Think There Was Zero Surprise' When I Came Out

Kevin McHale raised more than a few eyebrows last month when he declared in a tweet that Ariana Grande’s new single, “No Tears Left To Cry,” was “gayer than me.”

Media outlets were quick to interpret the tweet as his coming out moment. In a new interview, McHale — who starred in “Glee” and “When We Rise” — said the remark did reflect his identity as a gay man but that his friends, family members and many fans already knew.

“If somebody was a big fan and following everything I was doing [on social media], like the people I interact with on Twitter on a daily basis, I think there was zero surprise,” he told entertainment journalist Marc Malkin in a Facebook Live chat Thursday. “People knew. The organizations I’ve been supporting and all that sort of work has been apparent, at least to me.”

A post shared by Kevin McHale (@kevinmchale) on Jan 23, 2018 at 2:31pm PST

McHale said he kept quiet about his sexuality in the media during his years on “Glee” because he was in a relationship during the run of the show.

“The person I was with came from the most accepting family,” McHale said. “But one of the family members, he was terrified of them finding out. So I was trying to be respectful of that.”

These days, he’s in a relationship with his “When We Rise” co-star Austin McKenzie. The two have been dating for a little over a year and haven’t been shy about sharing cozy photos with each other on their Instagram accounts.

A post shared by Kevin McHale (@kevinmchale) on Mar 31, 2018 at 10:02am PDT

Interestingly, McHale said he now worries that his “No Tears Left To Cry” tweet ― which received over 12,000 likes as of Friday afternoon ― was “disrespectful,” given that its lyrics seem to address the terrorist attack at her Manchester, England, concert in May 2017.

Still, he added, “better out than not. I’m like, great — that takes care of that.”

He also confirmed reports that he’s back in the recording studio, working on tunes of his own.

“It’s a long process,” he said, “but I do think music will be out soon.”