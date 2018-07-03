Kevin Spacey Accused Of Sexual Assault By 3 More Men

Last year, actor Anthony Rapp accused Spacey of sexually harassing him in 1986 when he was 14 and Spacey was 26. Rapp told BuzzFeed that Spacey invited the young actor to a party at his house and at the end of the night Spacey “picked Rapp up, placed him on his bed and climbed on top of him, making a sexual advance.”

Spacey did not deny that the incident took place and publicly declared he is gay for the first time in a statement in response to Rapp’s accusation. In November, a spokesperson for Spacey said the actor “is taking the time necessary to seek evaluation and treatment” and “no other information is available at this time.”

Several of Spacey’s “House of Cards” colleagues have accused him of sexual harassment. The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office is currently reviewing a 1992 accusation of sexual assault against Spacey.

Actor Guy Pearce recently recalled working with Spacey on the 1997 film set of “L.A. Confidential.” Pearce suggested Spacey had groped him while they were working together.