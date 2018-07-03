Kevin Spacey Accused Of Sexual Assault By 3 More Men

Three more men have come forward to accuse actor Kevin Spacey of sexual assault.
The incidents, first reported by TMZ and later confirmed by Variety, allegedly took place in England dating back to the mid-1990s. One of the men told police that Spacey assaulted him in Westminster in 1996. Another alleges that Spacey assaulted him in 2008 in the London borough of Lambeth, which is near the Old Vic Theatre where the actor was an artistic director at the time. The third man says that Spacey assaulted him in Gloucester in 2013.
All three men reported their alleged assaults to police in April and February. The cases are reportedly being investigated by the Child Abuse and Sexual Offences Command.
London police confirmed in January that the former “House of Cards” actor was being investigated after three sexual assault accusations. These new allegations bring the total to six.
Spacey did not immediately return HuffPost’s request for comment.
The actor served as artistic director for the Old Vic Theatre from 2004 to 2015. In November, over 20 people accused Spacey of “inappropriate behavior” during his time at the London theater.
Last year, actor Anthony Rapp accused Spacey of sexually harassing him in 1986 when he was 14 and Spacey was 26. Rapp told BuzzFeed that Spacey invited the young actor to a party at his house and at the end of the night Spacey “picked Rapp up, placed him on his bed and climbed on top of him, making a sexual advance.”
Spacey did not deny that the incident took place and publicly declared he is gay for the first time in a statement in response to Rapp’s accusation. In November, a spokesperson for Spacey said the actor “is taking the time necessary to seek evaluation and treatment” and “no other information is available at this time.”
Several of Spacey’s “House of Cards” colleagues have accused him of sexual harassment. The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office is currently reviewing a 1992 accusation of sexual assault against Spacey.
Actor Guy Pearce recently recalled working with Spacey on the 1997 film set of “L.A. Confidential.” Pearce suggested Spacey had groped him while they were working together.
“Amazing actor; incredible actor. Mmm. Slightly difficult time with Kevin, yeah. He’s a handsy guy,” Pearce said. “Thankfully I was 29, and not 14.”