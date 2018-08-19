Kevin Spacey’s First Movie Since #MeToo Earned Just $126 On Opening Day

The film “Billionaire Boys Club” ― the first movie featuring Kevin Spacey to be released since the 59-year-old actor was accused by multiple people of sexual misconduct ― reportedly made less than $130 on its first day in theaters.

The Hollywood Reporter described the film’s cinema debut as a “career low at the box office” for the Oscar-winning performer.

The movie — a crime drama that also stars Ansel Elgort and Taron Egerton — opened without fanfare in 10 theaters in select states across the U.S. on Friday, a month after first being released through video on demand.

The Reporter said the film made a total of $126 on its first day. “That’s a per location average of $12.60, which doesn’t even equal two tickets if going by the current average ticket price of $9.27,” the magazine said.

Indie film distributor Vertical Entertainment announced in June that the movie would be granted a limited release in U.S. cinemas despite the sexual misconduct allegations against Spacey.

Actor Anthony Rapp accused Spacey last October of sexually harassing him in 1986 when he was 14 and Spacey was 26. Since then, many others, including several of Spacey’s “House of Cards” colleagues, have accused the actor of sexual harassment and inappropriate sexual behavior.

“We hope these distressing allegations pertaining to one person’s behavior — that were not publicly known when the film was made almost two-and-a-half years ago — does not tarnish the release of the film,” Vertical said in a statement, according to The Independent.

“We don’t condone sexual harassment on any level and we fully support victims of it,” the statement said. “This is neither an easy nor insensitive decision to release this film in theaters, but we believe in giving the cast, as well as hundreds of crew members who worked hard on the film, the chance to see their final product reach audiences.”