Kevin Spacey Seeks 'Evaluation And Treatment' In Wake Of Sexual Misconduct Claims

Amid new allegations of sexual misconduct against Kevin Spacey, a representative for the actor said Wednesday that he is seeking treatment but did not elaborate, several outlets reported.

“Kevin Spacey is taking the time necessary to seek evaluation and treatment,” rep Staci Wolfe said in a statement. “No other information is available at this time.”

Filmmaker Tony Montana, actor Roberto Cavazos and an anonymous man came forward with new accusations against the “House of Cards” actor after actor Anthony Rapp said Spacey made an unwanted sexual advance on him at a party when Rapp was 14. Spacey apologized while adding that he didn’t remember the incident.

Montana on Wednesday confirmed to HuffPost his allegation, first told to Radar Online, that Spacey groped him at a bar.

Frazer Harrison/BAFTA LA via Getty Images Kevin Spacey is now facing multiple allegations of sexual misconduct.

“We view Kevin seeking treatment as a positive step,” said Netflix and Media Rights Capital, the producers of “House of Cards,” in a statement to media outlets. “We continue to take this hiatus time to evaluate our path forward as it relates to the production and have nothing further to share at this time.”

The show, featuring Spacey as manipulative politician Frank Underwood, suspended production of its final season on Tuesday “until further notice.”

Explosive accusations against prominent figures in show business and elsewhere have continued to pour in after a number of women accused producer Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment and assault.