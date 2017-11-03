Kevin Spacey Reportedly Dumped By Talent Agency And Publicist

In the wake of mounting accusations of sexual harassment and assault against actor Kevin Spacey, his publicist and talent agency will no longer represent him, the Los Angeles Times is reporting.

The high-powered talent agency CAA and publicist Staci Wolfe, owner of Polaris Public Relations, are ending their relationships with Spacey, according to sources, just as a number of staff members of Netflix’s TV series “House of Cards” came forward with new complaints about nonconsensual sexual encounters with the star. Spacey created a “toxic” work atmosphere, eight current or former employees told CNN.

Several accusations against Spacey have emerged following BuzzFeed’s report last week of an account by actor Anthony Rapp, who alleged that Spacey made an unwanted sexual advance in 1986 when Rapp was just 14. Spacey said he didn’t remember the encounter, but if it did occur it was likely due to “drunken behavior,” and he apologized. He also declared then that he was gay, a move critics characterized as a strategy intended to distract attention from Rapp’s accusation.

On Wednesday, Wolfe, who was still representing the actor, said that Spacey was “taking the time necessary to seek evaluation and treatment.”