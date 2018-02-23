KFC Says 'FCK' In Full-Page Ad Apologizing For Chicken Shortage

KFC took out full-page advertisements in United Kingdom newspapers on Friday to apologize for the fast-food chain’s chicken shortage this week.
The tongue-in-cheek ads featuring an empty chicken bucket emblazoned with FCK immediately won fans for clever humor. But it’s unclear whether the campaign will placate customers.
The fowl shortage, which KFC attributed to delivery issues, forced the chain to close more than half of its 900 British restaurants this week. Angry customers called the police, and even ― gasp ― went to Burger King. Many of the KFC locations remain shuttered.
The advertisement running in The Sun and Metro newspapers, produced in partnership with ad agency Mother London, features a photo of the FCK bucket, with copy that reads:
“We’re sorry. A chicken restaurant without any chicken. It’s not ideal. Huge apologies to our customers, especially those who travelled out of their way to find we were closed. And endless thanks to our KFC team members and our franchise partners for working tirelessly to improve the situation. It’s been a hell of a week, but we’re making progress, and every day more and more fresh chicken is being delivered to our restaurants. Thank you for bearing with us.”
A website link at the bottom of the ad lists restaurants that have been supplied chicken, with the banner: “The chicken crossed the road, just not to our restaurants ...”
People on social media raved at the ad:
Now ... who’s hungry?