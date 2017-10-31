Khloe Kardashian, Dressed As Mother Of Dragons, Calls Boyfriend 'Daddy'

Oh, we see you, Khloe Kardashian.

It’s Day 40 of the Kardashian-Jenner pregnancy watch, and neither Kim, Kylie or Khloe has confirmed rumors that they’re all reportedly expecting.

But that didn’t stop Khloe from dropping some major hints at a Halloween bash on Monday, where she dressed up as the mother of dragons and called boyfriend Tristan Thompson “daddy.”

The pair went in costume as Daenerys Targaryen and Khal Drogo from “Game of Thrones” (literally the opposite of couple goals) with Kardashian sporting an ice-blonde wig and a conveniently over-sized fur cape.

Thompson also went all-out with some serious Dothraki facial hair and a fake scar over his eye brow.

A post shared by Khloe Kardashian Snapchats❕ (@khloesnapchats) on Oct 30, 2017 at 7:19pm PDT

The two were reportedly joined by some of Thompson’s Cleveland Cavaliers teammates at the party, including Dwayne Wade and his wife, actress Gabrielle Union.

Judging by social media, it looks like Kardashian turned all the way up, merrily documenting the entire evening on Snapchat.

“That’s daddy,” she captioned one photo of a shirtless Thompson covered in fake tattoos.

A post shared by Khloe Kardashian Snapchats❕ (@khloesnapchats) on Oct 30, 2017 at 7:37pm PDT

Kardashian and Thompson even picked up the prize for best couple’s costume, proudly showing off their trophy on social media.

A post shared by Khloe Kardashian Snapchats❕ (@khloesnapchats) on Oct 30, 2017 at 7:39pm PDT

A post shared by Khloe Kardashian Snapchats❕ (@khloesnapchats) on Oct 30, 2017 at 11:30pm PDT

In September, multiple outlets reported that Kardashian was expecting her first child, a baby boy, with the basketball star, who she’s been dating for about a year.

At the time, the reality star was rumored to be around three months pregnant.