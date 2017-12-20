Khloé Kardashian Finally Reveals Her Pregnancy In Emotional Instagram

The Kardashian family is (officially) expecting another new addition.

Khloé Kardashian put an end to speculation and rumor on Wednesday with a heartwarming Instagram post announcing her pregnancy to the world. Reports originally emerged in September that the reality star might be expecting with her boyfriend, NBA player Tristan Thompson, but the family refused to confirm or deny the news for months.

A photo of the couple’s hands covering Kardashian’s baby bump has now answered that question.

“My greatest dream realized! We are having a baby!” Kardashian wrote in her post. “I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along. He knew what He was doing. I simply had to trust in Him and be patient. I still at times can’t believe that our love created life!”

A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Dec 20, 2017 at 2:41pm PST

In the June season finale of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians,” the family’s reality TV show, Kardashian saw a fertility specialist and revealed that her earlier attempts to have a baby with then-husband Lamar Odom were faked. She and Odom separated in 2013 as his struggles with substance abuse came to light. Kardashian told the doctor on the show that she had known the marriage wasn’t healthy and “just kept pretending” that she was trying to have a baby.

So it’s no wonder that she is overjoyed at the growing life inside her now. Kardashian’s post thanks Thompson for his support during the pregnancy and for making her feel loved.

“Tristan, most of all, thank you for making me a MOMMY!!!” Kardashian wrote.

“You have made this experience even more magical than I could have envisioned! I will never forget how wonderful you’ve been to me during this time! Thank you for making me so happy my love!”

She also noted that they had been keeping the pregnancy secret as a way to “enjoy the first precious moments just us.”