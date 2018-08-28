Khloe Kardashian Finally Revealed Why She Waited To Confirm Her Pregnancy

Just last year, the Kardashian-Jenner family was dealing with a host of pregnancy rumors.

Kylie Jenner was reportedly pregnant with her first child, as was her older sister Khloe Kardashian. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were apparently expecting their third child via surrogate. But none of the sisters would officially confirm the news, despite photos and reports saying otherwise.

Khloe gave a little insight as to why she waited so long to confirm her pregnancy during Sunday’s episode of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians.”

“I am really anxious to announce my pregnancy, but Kylie’s three months ahead of me and I want to give her her own time to shine and let her do her thing,” she said in a confessional. “But Kylie keeps going back and forth on whether she will announce.”

Khloe was patient, but she said she was getting a bit frustrated with her sister’s lack of decision-making.

“Waiting is so frustrating because my body is changing and people are super invasive and just not being respectful,” she said.

Eventually, Kylie decided not to publicly announce that she was pregnant so she could be “low-key” about the entire process. Kim said she was welcoming a third child during an episode of “KUWTK” last September and Khloe revealed her pregnancy in an emotional Instagram in December.

“My greatest dream realized! We are having a baby!” Kardashian said in her post that also featured her boyfriend, NBA player Tristan Thompson. “I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along. He knew what He was doing. I simply had to trust in Him and be patient. I still at times can’t believe that our love created life!”

A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Dec 20, 2017 at 2:41pm PST

Kim Kardashian welcomed baby Chicago via surrogate in January, while Jenner later confirmed that she gave birth to a baby girl named Stormi in February.

“Pregnancy has been the most beautiful, empowering, and life-changing experience I’ve had in my entire life and I’m actually going to miss it,” Kylie said in her announcement. “I’ve never felt love and happiness like this I could burst!”