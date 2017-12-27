Khloe Kardashian Slams Shamers For Criticizing Her Pregnancy Workouts

Khloe Kardashian only recently confirmed she’s expecting her first child, but she’s already facing heat from people critical of her pregnancy workouts.

“For the ones who think they are physicians all of a sudden... MY doctor and I communicate and my workouts are cleared and highly recommended,” the 33-year-old tweeted on Tuesday. “Thanks kiddos!”

She added, “Don’t make me stop sharing shit.”

For the ones who think they are physicians all of a sudden 🤦🏼‍♀️ but MY doctor and I communicate and my workouts are cleared and highly recommended. Thanks kiddos! Don't make me stop sharing shit https://t.co/7raJUgmcBA — Khloé (@khloekardashian) December 27, 2017

The reality star added a link to an article from Fit Pregnancy and Baby that explains the benefits of exercising while pregnant.

Kardashian also tweeted a similar message to an individual who criticized her:

I don’t understand why @khloekardashian is doing sport while she is pregnant.. It can cause some trauma for this little baby 😭😭 — Ali (@SaamStylee) December 27, 2017

No it cannot! My doctor has instructed me to do so. Why does everyone on social media think they are a physician?? Why would I do anything to do that? If you don't know mind your business — Khloé (@khloekardashian) December 27, 2017

And while Kardashian had no time for people who said her bump looked small, she thanked a fan who stood up for her on Twitter:

Everybody is different during pregnancy. Doesn't matter if she's small or not. She's happy & her & the baby are both healthy that's all that matters — Annice Boler (@AnniceBoler) December 26, 2017

Thank you love!!! In the mornings my tummy seems smaller and later in the evening it pops out more. So I think. — Khloé (@khloekardashian) December 26, 2017

After months of speculation, Kardashian and her boyfriend, Cleveland Cavaliers player Tristan Thompson, confirmed last week that they are expecting their first child together.

“My greatest dream realized! We are having a baby!” Kardashian wrote in an Instagram post. “I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along. He knew what He was doing. I simply had to trust in Him and be patient. I still at times can’t believe that our love created life!”

A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Dec 20, 2017 at 2:41pm PST

Since confirming her pregnancy, Kardashian has posted a few more photos that reveal her baby bump.

“Merry Christmas!! May you sparkle and shine this festive season, may all of your wishes and dreams come true,” she recently wrote. “I pray that we all may feel this happiness all year round. God bless you! #BabyBump”