This Might Be The Moment Khloe Kardashian Finally Confirms She's Pregnant

For reality TV fans, the Kardashians just released the equivalent to the “Avengers: Infinity War” trailer.

Months have gone by with nary a peep about Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner’s reported pregnancies from a family famous for over-sharing. But it looks like all that is about to change when “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” returns in January with a new batch of episodes.

In a goosebumps-worthy promo clip released on Thursday, friends and family are gathering at what appears to be a party to announce that Khloe is expecting. In September, multiple outlets confirmed that she was pregnant with her first child with NBA star boyfriend, Tristan Thompson.

″Did you not know,” Kim Kardashian asks a tearful Kris Jenner in the clip, before Khloe pulls in friend Malika Haaq and sister Kourtney for a hug.

Someone else at the party exclaims, “What?! Oh my God!”

The trailer also touches on Rob Kardashian’s ongoing custody drama with ex-fiancée Blac Chyna, a tense meeting with Khloe and Kris’ boyfriend, Corey Gamble, and last, but not least, Kim pledging to “sue the shit” out of TMZ.