Kia Supper Suite Celebrates Another Palatable Pop-Up at Park City

A collaboration between event producer, A-List Communications, and automotive manufacturer, Kia Motors, the return of the Kia Supper Suite for its 4th annual appearance in Park City, Utah, was announced earlier this month. Open from January 20th until January 22nd, this pop-up will be hosted by Utah’s top 10 restaurant, The Mustang. Located on one of Sundance’s most action packed streets, The Mustang is located at the heart of the festival on Main Street. Presented by owner, Dustin Stein, and Chef Edgar Gonzales, the Kia Supper Suite will feature private dinners and gourmet cocktail parties for filmmakers and cast members attending this year’s event.

Elle Fanning - Kia Supper Suite

Kunde Family Winery will be delivering wine parings for the four-course dinners and cocktail hours with their 2013 Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon, 2013 Reserve Century Vines Zinfandel, 2015 Sonoma Valley Chardonnay, and 2016 Magnolia Lane Sauvignon Blanc. Additionally, Miller Coors has returned with its Blue Moon Belgian White to pair with the menu options.

Aside from film and dinner parties, the Suite will host the Collider Portrait and Media Studio during the day. This will be used for top filmmakers and actors to conduct live stream interviews and take cast portraits for use on Collider.com during their daily press circuits. With 11 million views each month, this location will be an integral part of the daytime itinerary.

Elijah Wood - Kia Supper Suite

While the 2018 schedule is yet to be announced, participants at the 2017 studio included Jack Huston, Tye Sheridan, Kyle Mooney, Mark Hamill, Jon Hamm, Lois Smith, Tim Robbins, Keith Stanfield, Anya Taylor-Joy, Olivia Cooke, Jacki Weaver, Elijah Wood, Jason Ritter, Jaime King, Aubrey Plaza, Elizabeth Olsen, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Dave Bautista and many others.

On Saturday, the Suite will open from 9am to 4 pm with the Collider Portrait and Media Studio. Later in the evening, there will be a cocktail party for the premier of NANCY and a benefit dinner called, “A Dinner for Change, Celebrating: MASTERS OF THE SUN.” On Sunday, the Collider Portrait and Media Studio will open again at 8 am to 4 pm. Afterwards, the joint cocktail party for PIERCING, DAMSEL, and TYREL will be hosted before The Creative Coalition’s Annual Spotlight Awards Dinner Gala later in the evening. On the last day, Monday January 22nd, the Kia Supper Suite will open for the last time from 8 am to 3 pm with the Collider Portrait and Media Studio.

Dave Bautista & Brittany Snow - Kia Supper Suite

Extending far beyond the kitchen, the VIP experience will allow guests to be chauffeured in Kia vehicles, including the Sorrento and 2018 Kia Stinger, to and from all of their events. A five passenger sportback, the Stinger is the highest performance production vehicle produced by Kia and backed by their warranty. Accelerating at a rate of 60 mph in 4.7 seconds, the Stinger GT has more power that the Audi S5 Sportback, Infiniti Q50, and BMW 440i Gran Coupe.

With top speeds of 167 mph and a quicker acceleration than the six cylinder Porsche, the Stinger GT is poised to enter the elite market of European cars. Undergoing continuous runs and a rigorous research program while being designed in Frankfurt and developed on the Nürburgring circuit, the Stinger is the obvious choice to deliver VIPs in style through the cold climate and high altitudes of Park City, Utah, for Sundance 2018.

Kia Supper Suite on Main Street