Here's What Happens When Kids Are Shown An Animated Film About Gay Love

With all the crap going wrong in the world right now, you might wish you could just take 10 minutes and watch a bunch of well-behaved children gush about young gay love.

Lucky for you, the hit YouTube “React” series, which regularly showcases kids, teens and adults reacting to different cultural offerings and issues, delivers exactly that in a new video featuring the animated short “In A Heartbeat.” The film, released by filmmakers Beth David and Esteban Bravo earlier this summer, follows a young boy who literally loses his heart to a male classmate.