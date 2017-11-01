These Kids' Space-Themed Halloween Costumes Were Out Of This World

There were many shining stars this Halloween, but few shined as bright as these galactic space kids.

Children of all ages answered NASA’s call for photos of space-themed costumes this year, with their parents filling Twitter with some truly out of this world disguises.

Using the hashtag #NASACostume, mini moons, satellites, rockets, scientists, and aliens showed off some cosmic creativity while proving there’s no shortage of space enthusiasts.

Check out some of the best costumes below, or on Twitter using the hashtag #NASACostume

Me: What do you want to be for Halloween? My 4 y/o: That funny astronaut. Me: I got you, girl! (cc @Astro_Flow) pic.twitter.com/0eHI9HbMGm — Andrew Miller (@AndrewCMiller) October 29, 2017

Happy Halloween from my space girls #NASACostume pic.twitter.com/3NzEQacJ8f — anna headley (@hackmasterA) October 31, 2017

Love it! Mini "Hidden Figures" Katherine Johnson, Dorothy Vaughan, and Mary Jackson take on Book Character Day. (https://t.co/48CRUrBVjK) pic.twitter.com/2sEX2rQqHw — #becauseofthemwecan (@Becauseofthem) October 28, 2017

My little space geek wanted to be the solar system. We had a blast making this together. We still included Pluto 😉#NASAcostume pic.twitter.com/wBUuVmdrCr — Amanda Frederick (@ARFiredancer) November 1, 2017