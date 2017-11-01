These Kids' Space-Themed Halloween Costumes Were Out Of This World

There were many shining stars this Halloween, but few shined as bright as these galactic space kids.
Children of all ages answered NASA’s call for photos of space-themed costumes this year, with their parents filling Twitter with some truly out of this world disguises.
Using the hashtag #NASACostume, mini moons, satellites, rockets, scientists, and aliens showed off some cosmic creativity while proving there’s no shortage of space enthusiasts.
Check out some of the best costumes below, or on Twitter using the hashtag #NASACostume
