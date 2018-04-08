Killer Mike Tried To Call Out Joy Reid. She Shut It Down Fast.

Killer Mike’s attempt to shame MSNBC host Joy Reid on Instagram failed miserably Sunday.

It all started when Reid shared a photo featuring herself and two women “who rocked the H&M,” according to the caption.

The rapper, whom Reid condemned last month for appearing in a National Rifle Association ad, called her out in the comments of her post for promoting H&M, a clothing company that came under fire in January for posing a black child model in a sweatshirt emblazoned with the words, “Coolest Monkey In The Jungle.”

“So Me doing an interview about black Gun Ownership with the NRA is ‘bad’ but u promoting a company that tagged a Black Child a Monkey is ‘good, cool, acceptable,’” Killer Mike wrote.

There’s just one problem: Reid’s use of “H&M” wasn’t a reference to the clothing company at all.

Lol: Killer Mike tried to shame Joy Ann Reid for wearing H&M but didnt understand she was not referring to the clothing store but actually "hair & makeup." pic.twitter.com/WhG3ibu6h9 — Astead (@AsteadWesley) April 8, 2018

″‘H&M’ stands for ‘hair and makeup,’” Reid responded on Instagram. “The two women beside me in this pic did my hair (H) and makeup (M) for a shoot. ... And here I was thinking you were an intellectual, and not just the guy who hangs out in the sunken place talking guns with the NRA’s ‘official black guy.’”

Reid didn’t let it go there.

“Also ... who starts a feud in Instagram comments? Is your Twitter account locked?” she added.

Killer Mike owned up to his mistake on Twitter, noting that he had “egg on my face” after the exchange and hinting that he would appear on Reid’s show at a later date to discuss black gun ownership.

Yup I got educated and I appreciated. I’m making sure I’m staying with the people tho no more outta line with me 🤷🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/Rgap2PoJGU — Killer Mike (@KillerMike) April 8, 2018

So egg on my face 🤷🏾‍♂️😌and all I’m happy that the convo on #BlackGunOwnerShip will happen. Thank u @JoyAnnReid for “getting me together” on H&M and making sure this important convo can be had on an acceptable platform. ❤️✊🏾 — Killer Mike (@KillerMike) April 8, 2018

Twitter users weren’t ready to let him off that easily though.

Me after Joy Ann Reid gathered Killer Mike in her instagram comments pic.twitter.com/DlgSqXqr6H — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) April 8, 2018

I vote that whenever somebody is loud and wrong, we officially refer to it as going full Killer Mike. — Shanita Hubbard (@msshanitarenee) April 8, 2018

Killer Mike trying to come for Joy Reid pic.twitter.com/uouCcogQJW — JG (@18major) April 8, 2018

My favorite part is that Killer Mike has been sitting around waiting to "get Joy back" for weeks now and he blew it. LMAO — M’BlockU (@rodimusprime) April 8, 2018