Kim Basinger Called Out The Academy For Snubbing Spike Lee Back In 1990

Filmmaker Spike Lee received Oscar nominations for best director and best picture for the first time on Tuesday ― and to many, the recognition was long overdue.

But long before his latest film, “BlacKkKlansman,” finally earned Lee some Oscar respect, actress Kim Basinger called out the awards for slighting the auteur. At the 1990 Oscars ceremony, she criticized the absence of Lee’s “Do The Right Thing” from best picture consideration. The nominees for the 1989 year included “Dead Poets Society” and the eventual winner, “Driving Miss Daisy.”

“We’ve got five great films here, and they’re great for one reason: because they tell the truth,” Basinger said. “But there is one film missing from this list, that deserves to be on it, because ironically, it might tell the biggest truth of all ― and that’s ‘Do The Right Thing.’”

She then said “yes yes yes” to egg on further applause.