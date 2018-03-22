Kim Cattrall Offers Curt Response To Cynthia Nixon's New York Governor Run

Kim Cattrall offered measured support for her “Sex and the City” co-star Cynthia Nixon’s political ambitions on Twitter this week.

Nixon, a lifelong New Yorker, announced Monday that she plans to challenge two-term Gov. Andrew Cuomo in the Democratic primary this September. The news thrilled the award-winning actress’s fans, many of whom continue to associate her with her iconic “Sex and the City” character, Miranda Hobbes.

Cattrall, who played Samantha Jones on the long-running TV series, was asked about her co-star’s campaign on Twitter. She responded dutifully, though it would be a stretch to call her remarks an endorsement.

I support & respect any former colleague’s right to make their own career choices. https://t.co/zae7nJ6VFi — Kim Cattrall (@KimCattrall) March 22, 2018

Cattrall’s response seemed especially blunt when compared to those of two other “SATC” stars.

On Monday, Kristin Davis, who played Charlotte York Goldenblatt in the HBO show, said she was “so proud” of Nixon, pointing to her co-star’s work on behalf on public education.

I am so proud of @CynthiaNixon , no one cares more than she does about EVERY person getting a fair change and a good education. I know that she would be an excellent Governor ! https://t.co/xEAyRxFBb8 — Kristin Davis (@KristinDavis) March 19, 2018

Willie Garson, who played the character Stanford Blatch, followed suit on Instagram.

“Together we can turn things around with candidates such as her,” he wrote.

A post shared by Willie Garson (@willie.garson) on Mar 19, 2018 at 11:30am PDT

All eyes have been on the “Sex and the City” cast in the four days since Nixon announced her gubernatorial campaign.

Cattrall and Sarah Jessica Parker, who played Carrie Bradshaw, have been engaged in a war of words since last fall. After Parker confirmed that plans for a third “Sex and the City” film had officially been scrapped, many believed that Cattrall’s “diva demands” were to blame.

Though Cattrall denied the reports, she was critical of Parker in an October interview with Piers Morgan and eventually clapped back at her co-star in a blistering Instagram post last month.

Nixon, meanwhile, has downplayed the suggestion that the demise of “Sex and the City 3” pushed her to run for governor.