The court’s written decision rejected Dotcom’s appeal and upheld a lower court ruling in 2017 that the extradition could take place.

The six-year legal saga is widely seen as a test for how far the United States can reach globally to apply American firms’ intellectual property rights.

U.S. authorities say Dotcom and three co-accused Megaupload executives cost film studios and record companies more than $500 million and generated more than $175 million by encouraging paying users to store and share copyrighted material.

The Court of Appeal said the United States had disclosed “a clear prima facie case that the appellants conspired to, and did, breach copyright wilfully and on a large scale, for their commercial gain.

“An extradition hearing is not a trial. It is held to decide whether there is sufficient evidence to commit a person for trial on a qualifying offence,” the court said in its ruling.

Dotcom’s lawyer Ira Rothken told Reuters via email that his client would appeal the decision in the country’s highest judiciary body, the Supreme Court.

“We look forward to seeking review with the New Zealand Supreme Court. We think that ultimatelyKim Dotcom will prevail,” Rothken said.