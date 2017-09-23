WEIRD NEWS
Redditors Have Fun And Games With Photo Of Kim Jong Un Inspecting A Bag

These will never get old.
People online are amusingly reimagining an old photograph that shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspecting a children’s bag.

The undated image of the pariah state’s dictator closely analyzing the pink rucksack at a factory in Pyongyang resurfaced on Reddit Friday.

The website’s users immediately began reworking the snap in all kinds of amusing ways ― with one even subtly referencing President Donald Trump calling Kim Jong Un “Rocket Man” on Twitter and before the United Nations General Assembly earlier this week.

A sampling of the best responses:

I can do this
Kim's baby shower

CONVERSATIONS