Kim Jong Un Posing With Millions Of Spuds Sparks Photo-Editing Battle

Not a week seems to go by without a snap of Kim Jong Un sparking a fierce so-called “Photoshop Battle” on Reddit.

This week is no exception, with an undated photograph of the North Korean dictator posing next to millions of potatoes providing the inspiration.

KCNA KCNA / Reuters

The state-run Korean Central News Agency released the image of Kim inspecting a Pyongyang potato flour factory on Wednesday. (A United Nations report in March estimated that 20 percent of North Koreans are undernourished.)

The photo captured the attention of Redditor MILEK12, who shared it to the site the following day. Fellow users have since tweaked it in various comical ways.