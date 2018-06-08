"I'm here because I really want to know why did you kick Khloe off 'The Apprentice'" - @KimKardashian reveals a joke she used to lighten the Oval Office mood with Donald Trump before they "got into business" and discussed freeing Alice Johnson from prison https://t.co/QxRtgqjrMS pic.twitter.com/2WXP54XFXH

The opportunity to change someone’s life is what drew Kim Kardashian to get involved in the effort to persuade President Donald Trump to grant clemency to a woman serving a life sentence in prison on drug charges, she said in a CNN interview Thursday night.

Trump announced Wednesday that he was granting clemency to 63-year-old Alice Marie Johnson, just a week after the reality TV star met with him at the White House to discuss prison reform and sentencing.

Johnson was released the same day after serving 21 years in prison.

Kardashian said she had been involved in the effort to free Johnson for seven months, ever since reading about her case on Twitter.

“[Johnson] lost her longtime job, got a divorce, her son died,” Kardashian said. “Everything was going so bad for her, and she got desperate.”

Kardashian said Trump called her cell phone to say that her efforts had been successful.

“When he said he has the papers in front of him and he’s signing it ... my heart was so full,” Kardashian said.

She also acknowledged that many people had worked on Johnson’s case for years.

“Everyone has brought attention to this case and I just happened to see it on Twitter,” Kardashian said. “So, I do want to give credit where credit is due to everyone that’s been working so hard on this for so long for her.”

After being released, Johnson expressed gratitude to Kardashian.