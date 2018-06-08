U.S. NEWS
Kim Kardashian Got Involved With Alice Johnson's Case So She Could Change A Life

The reality TV star spent seven months working for the prisoner's release.
By Carla Baranauckas

The opportunity to change someone’s life is what drew Kim Kardashian to get involved in the effort to persuade President Donald Trump to grant clemency to a woman serving a life sentence in prison on drug charges, she said in a CNN interview Thursday night.

Trump announced Wednesday that he was granting clemency to 63-year-old Alice Marie Johnson, just a week after the reality TV star met with him at the White House to discuss prison reform and sentencing.

Johnson was released the same day after serving 21 years in prison.

Kardashian said she had been involved in the effort to free Johnson for seven months, ever since reading about her case on Twitter.

“[Johnson] lost her longtime job, got a divorce, her son died,” Kardashian said. “Everything was going so bad for her, and she got desperate.”

Kardashian said Trump called her cell phone to say that her efforts had been successful. 

“When he said he has the papers in front of him and he’s signing it ... my heart was so full,” Kardashian said.

She also acknowledged that many people had worked on Johnson’s case for years.

“Everyone has brought attention to this case and I just happened to see it on Twitter,” Kardashian said. “So, I do want to give credit where credit is due to everyone that’s been working so hard on this for so long for her.”

After being released, Johnson expressed gratitude to Kardashian. 

“I want to tell my war angel that I thank you for never giving up, that you did it,” Johnson said on “CBS This Morning.”

