Kim Kardashian is proud of her weight loss, but many people thought she took it a step too far in a series of videos she posted in July.

The clips showed members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan sitting around and joking about how Kardashian’s waist looks “anorexic” and how she looks as if she’s “not eating.” All the while, Kardashian acts happily shocked and encourages her sisters to say more.

The 37-year-old reality star apologized for the videos and the damaging comments during an interview on Ashley Graham’s podcast, “Pretty Big Deal,” that was released Tuesday.

“Looking back in having said that, I 100 percent completely understand where people would be coming from that felt that way,” Kardashian said, acknowledging that the comments were insensitive. “My intention is never to offend anyone, and I really, you know, apologize if I offended anyone.”

She added, “I know people that have serious eating disorders that have been in and out of the hospital for 15 years, close people. ... I’ve experienced it enough to have known better.”

Kardashian told Graham that at the time, she just thought she was having fun with her sisters.

“You know, I was with my sisters, and we were laughing and joking, and it’s loud. ... Sometimes you can get carried away,” Kardashian said. “It was insensitive, you know, and it definitely wasn’t my intention, though.”

She continued, saying “I think especially my fans and everyone that was watching was supportive, like, ‘OK, look, like, maybe you guys shouldn’t have said that, but I know what you were saying.’”

As HuffPost’s Jamie Feldman wrote about the posts, the comments the Kardashian-Jenners were making “are not compliments. They are dangerous, irresponsible notions that should be unlearned.”

“Instead of sharing that message, the three sisters, who have nearly 200 million followers combined ― many of them young, impressionable women who (for some reason) continue to look up to these people as pillars of confidence and aspiration ― pushed forward the notion that thinness equates goodness,” Feldman wrote.

Kardashian recently came under fire in May for promoting “appetite suppressant lollipops” on her Instagram to then-111 million Instagram followers.

“The Good Place” star Jameela Jamil saw the sponsored post and fired off two tweets, calling Kardashian a “terrible and toxic influence on young girls.”

“MAYBE don’t take appetite suppressors and eat enough to fuel your BRAIN and work hard and be successful,” Jamil tweeted. “And to play with your kids. And to have fun with your friends. And to have something to say about your life at the end, other than ‘I had a flat stomach.’”