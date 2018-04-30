Kim Kardashian Explains Why The Name Chicago ‘Kind Of Messes With Me’

Chicago is a lot of things — a city, a style of pizza and the name of Kim Kardashian West’s third child with her husband, Kanye West.

What “Chicago” is not is a one-syllable name, which was something that confused host Ellen DeGeneres when Kardashian West visited her show Monday.

“So her name is Chicago,” DeGeneres said of the 37-year-old’s baby girl, who was born via surrogate in January. “But … when I was pitching names, you said you wanted one syllable.”

“And I did,” Kardashian West responded.

“Right, so, Chicago is not one syllable,” DeGeneres quipped.

“Yeah, it kind of messes with me, I’m not gonna lie. I really like the one syllable thing,” the mother, whose two other children are named North and Saint, replied.

Kardashian West then listed a few names that were in the running for baby Chicago, including the name of her husband’s late mother, Donda.

“We were gonna name her Jo, because my grandma Mary Jo … Or we were going go with Grace … and then it was Chicago,” Kardashian West said with an air of exasperation.

When DeGeneres asked if it was a nod to West’s hometown, Kardashian West replied that Chicago is “a place that made [West]” and that the name is “cool and different.” But she never truly acknowledged why the couple decided to bestow their infant with the Windy City’s name.

During an earlier interview with DeGeneres in November, the expecting mother was pretty adamant about giving her unborn child a “short, easy to spell, one-syllable” name, adding that the tradition was “kind of my vibe.”

But Kardashian West somehow, some way, didn’t get to name her child exactly what she wanted.

Still, she told DeGeneres that she’s decided to nickname Chicago “Chi” (pronounced “Shy”).

“So, it’s like North, Saint and Chi,” Kardashian West explained.