Kim Kardashian Says Most Self-Aware Line Ever At CFDA Awards

“It was maybe seven years ago when I had a publicist, and she asked, what were my goals, what were my dreams, and I said I just wanted to be on the cover of a fashion magazine,” she said, per USA Today. “And she said, let’s (make) some realistic goals because that will never happen. And so, of course I sent her my Vogue cover when it came out. An autographed copy. So it’s really a trip to me that now I’m here getting an award for fashion when it’s something I always loved. Thank you so much for this, it means a lot.”