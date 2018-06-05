Kim Kardashian Says Most Self-Aware Line Ever At CFDA Awards

Kim Kardashian flaunted her sense of humor on Monday at the Council of Fashion Designers of America Awards.
In accepting the Influencer Award, the reality star and KKW Beauty founder made a self-referential joke about being honored.
Take it away, Kim:
On a more serious note, Kardashian told the gathering at the Brooklyn Museum in New York about doubting her ambition.
“It was maybe seven years ago when I had a publicist, and she asked, what were my goals, what were my dreams, and I said I just wanted to be on the cover of a fashion magazine,” she said, per USA Today. “And she said, let’s (make) some realistic goals because that will never happen. And so, of course I sent her my Vogue cover when it came out. An autographed copy. So it’s really a trip to me that now I’m here getting an award for fashion when it’s something I always loved. Thank you so much for this, it means a lot.”