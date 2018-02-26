Kim Kardashian Posts First Photo Of Baby Chicago West

Kim Kardashian shared the first public photo of her five-week-old baby Chicago West on Monday, with the mother-daughter pair looking mighty cute in matching Snapchat filters.

Apparently, they were paying no mind to the fact that aunt Kylie Jenner may have contributed to wiping out $1.3 billion of Snapchat’s stock value last week.

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Feb 26, 2018 at 1:55pm PST

The adorable photo does not mark Chicago West’s social media debut, however. She first appeared in Kylie Jenner’s birth announcement video earlier this month.

Kardashian and husband Kanye West welcomed baby Chicago via a surrogate in January.

“Having a gestational carrier is definitely different, but anyone who says or thinks it’s the easy way out is completely wrong,” Kardashian wrote about the experience. “People assume it’s better because you don’t have to deal with the physical changes, pain or complications with delivery, but for me it was so hard to not carry my own child, especially after I carried North and Saint.”

“The connection with our baby came instantly and it’s as if she was with us the whole time,” Kardashian added.