Michael Tran / Getty Images The face of a woman who just discovered “Serial.”

Kim Kardashian is generally ahead of most trends ― like using social media as branding or wearing too-small sunglasses, spandex and Perspex shoes ― but it seems she’s a few years behind on popular podcasts.

The reality star incurred ridicule after tweeting over the weekend that she was listening to the “Serial” podcast, four years after it became a sensation in October 2014.

“Who has listened to the SERIAL podcast? I’m on episode 4 now and dying to know what you guys think? Is he guilty or innocent?!?!” she wrote.

Who has listened to the SERIAL podcast? I’m on episode 4 now and dying to know what you guys think? Is he guilty or innocent?!?! — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) August 26, 2018

“Serial” is an investigate journalism podcast produced by the creators of “This American Life” and hosted by Sarah Koenig. Its first season revolved around the murder of teenager Hae Min Lee in 1999 and the guilt and innocence of Lee’s convicted killer and ex-boyfriend, Adnan Syed.

The second season of the podcast, which focuses on Pfc. Bowe Bergdahl, came out in 2015.

Twitter naturally had some fun with Kardashian over her being four years late to discovering the series.

All of my MySpace friends won’t stop BBMing me about it. — Jared Walking Eagle (@JWalkWMe) August 26, 2018

Was this a scheduled tweet from 2014 — Michael (@michaellara) August 26, 2018

A carrier pigeon delivers Beta tapes of each episode to me.

Don’t hate a playa! — It’sJustPat (@PatCorcorFOX5DC) August 26, 2018

A lot of people are giving you crap for this but I realize that this is actually your way of announcing that you have built a time machine — elan gale (@theyearofelan) August 26, 2018

kim there is no payphone at best buy — Zach Heltzel (@zachheltzel) August 26, 2018

It’s hard keeping up with these kardashians — theresa o'halloran (@toh77) August 26, 2018

Kardashian saw the reaction her tweets caused but paid it no mind and simply asked for more podcast recommendations on Sunday.

“Ok wait so still listening to the serial podcast,” she said. “But so what I’m 4 years late, I just heard about it! Any other good podcasts to listen to?”

Ok wait so still listening to the serial podcast. But so what I’m 4 years late, I just heard about it! Any other good podcasts to listen to? — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) August 27, 2018