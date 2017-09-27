The Kardashians are seriously working overtime.
If the prospect of multiple KarJenner pregnancies wasn’t enough to make you tune into the family’s carnival show, aka “Keeping up with the Kardashians,” Kim Kardashian dragging Caitlyn Jenner within an inch of her life might just do it.
Remember, relations between the two have been frostier than an ice cold Pepsi (no, Kendall, that won’t make this better) ever since the release of Jenner’s controversial memoir, which ex-wife Kris alleged was “all made up.”
In a sneak peek during this Sunday’s Season 14 premiere, the book is still causing all the drama, but this time it’s revolving around how Jenner described Robert Kardashian’s motives for defending one-time client O.J. Simpson.
“It says in Caitlyn’s book Robert Kardashian knew O.J. Simpson was guilty, but joined the defense team to get back at his re-married ex,” Kim reads in the clip. “Robert told Caitlyn in secret after the O.J. murder trial that he believed his friend was guilty.”
“That’s not true!” Khloe interjects “Like, what?”
“Like, to sell a book, you’re gonna make something up?” Kourtney adds.
“Dad so believed in him,” Kim continues. “It is so shady that Caitlyn came over and gave me the book, and then on the phone she said, ‘Well, the final version has a few more things in it, but don’t worry, it’s nothing about you.’ So she lied to me, because that is about me, if it’s about our dad.”
“I have always had Caitlyn’s back,” she adds. “But she is a liar. She is not a good person.”
Later, in a confessional with Khloe, Kim reveals that she’s tried to be respectful of Jenner, given her ties to Kendall and Kylie, but she draws the line at mentions of her late father.
“My relationship with Caitlyn was strained,” Kim says. “I was just trying to be respectful. But if you talk about my dad, I will cut you.”
However, there is some semblance of hope, considering the episode was likely filmed before Kardashian’s appearance on “The View,” during which she praised Jenner’s parenting skills.
“She’ll always be my stepdad and and always be a person that raised me and taught me so much in life,” Kim said. ”[She] really stepped up to the plate and took over for my dad when he passed away, and I’ll never forget what Caitlyn instilled in us as kids and was a part of who I am today, so I’ll never forget that. To say I don’t have a relationship, she’ll always be a part of me. Have I talked to her in the last couple months? No.”
“We’re not that kind of family so I think we’re just taking a breather. We’ll get it together. We have siblings,” she added. “It will work out.”