Kim Kardashian Has Something To Say About Family's Pregnancy Trifecta

Remember the days when Kourtney Kardashian was the only one procreating?

In the past week, multiple outlets have confirmed that both Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian are pregnant, while Kim Kardashian has reportedly found a surrogate for her third child with husband Kanye West.

The three sisters have yet to confirm or deny the rumors (mastermind Kris Jenner has also been unusually opaque about possible new grandchildren), but now Kim is breaking her silence about the rumors.

“Let me just say this,” she wrote. “People who supposedly work with us ‘confirming’ details they know nothing about! Especially when we haven’t even communicated with them SMH.”

Let me just say this... — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) September 27, 2017

People who supposedly work with us “confirming” details they know nothing about! Especially when we havent even communicated with them SMH — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) September 27, 2017

Kylie Jenner took a page out her older sister’s book and broke the internet on Friday when People reported that she was pregnant with rapper Travis Scott’s baby. Days later, it was reported that Khloe Kardashian was also expecting her first child with Cleveland Cavaliers player Tristan Thompson after a year of dating.

Given the family’s track record, they will likely wait to announce the supposed pregnancies on “Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” which returns for a 14th season on Sunday. In the meantime, however, there’s no rest for Kim’s Twitter fingers as she seems intent on clearing the air until an official confirmation.

Ricky Vigil via Getty Images Kylie Jenner seen on a night out with boyfriend Travis Scott in London in July.

Ronald Martinez via Getty Images Khloe Kardashian cheers at a Cleveland Cavaliers game.

The reality TV star also shut down reports on Tuesday that she reacted poorly upon learning that Jenner was pregnant, as well as disputing any statements from Caitlyn Jenner, writing, “she hasn’t spoken to anyone.”

This sounds like a very fake story... https://t.co/ZIxCltgK6d — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) September 26, 2017

And speaking of fake stories... The media is super shady for posting fake quotes from Caitlyn when she hasn’t spoke to anyone — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) September 26, 2017