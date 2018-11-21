Kanye West Donates $500,000 To California Wildfire Relief

Together with Adidas and his Yeezy clothing line, Kanye West has raised $500,000 for California wildfire relief efforts.

The rapper’s wife, Kim Kardashian, announced the donation during a Wednesday appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.” She presented a $200,000 check to the California Community Foundation’s Wildfire Relief Fund and a $200,000 check to the California Fire Foundation.

The remaining $100,000 was given to firefighter Michael Williams, who worked to fight the Woolsey fire in Southern California in spite of losing his own home in Oak Park, about 40 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles.

Earlier this month, Kardashian announced on Twitter that the home she owns with West in nearby Hidden Hills was nearly destroyed by the fire.

I heard the flames have hit our property at our home in Hidden Hills but now are more contained and have stopped at the moment. It doesn’t seems like it is getting worse right now, I just pray the winds are in our favor. God is good. I’m just praying everyone is safe 🙏🏼 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) November 9, 2018

She told DeGeneres that she and West employed a private firefighting company to avoid losing their home. Still, the couple has yet to return because of the lingering smell of smoke, Kardashian said.