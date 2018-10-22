Two years after Kim Kardashian was bound, gagged and robbed of $10 million worth of jewels at gunpoint in Paris, the reality star says she’s “grateful” the terrifying experience occurred.

“Even though it was horrific and I wouldn’t wish it upon anyone, it really did deeply change me to where now I feel like I can get back to myself,” Kardashian said in an interview on “The Alec Baldwin Show” that aired Sunday.

Kardashian described how she “lost herself” for about a year after the incident:“I wasn’t motivated to get up and work like I used to. It shook me.”

The 38-year-old added, “There was a lot of me that measured who I was by how much I had. I thought, ‘Oh, I’m worth so much.’ That needed to change in me.”

The reality star said she was “grateful for the experience. Even though it was horrific and I wouldn’t wish it upon anyone, it really did deeply change me to where now I feel like I can get back to myself.”

After the incident occurred on Oct. 2, 2016, Kardashian took a break from the public eye for about six months.

When she finally re-emerged, the beauty mogul spoke about the robbery for the first time on Ellen DeGeneres’ show. The April 2017 interview echoed much of what she said during her recent chat with Baldwin.

E! Kardashian speaking about the robbery during an episode of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians."

“I know it sounds crazy, but I know that was meant to happen to me,” the reality star said at the time, adding that she felt like a “completely different person.”

“I don’t want to cry anymore. I really feel like things happen in your life to teach you things,” Kardashian said at the time. “I’m not here to show off the way that I used to. It’s just not who I am anymore.”

After the robbery occurred, a spokesperson for Kardashian told HuffPost that she was “badly shaken but physically unharmed” by the incident, in which the thieves posed as police officers to get into her room.