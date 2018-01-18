Kim Kardashian Says Connection To Baby Girl 'Came Instantly'

The Kardashian brood can’t stop, won’t stop expanding.

Kim Kardashian opened up about her growing family on Thursday, addressing misconceptions about using a surrogate and describing her bond with the daughter she and husband Kanye West welcomed this week.

“The connection with our baby came instantly and it’s as if she was with us the whole time,” the reality TV star wrote in a post shared on her website and app.

Kardashian, 37, experienced difficulties, including preeclampsia and placenta accreta, while pregnant with her first two children, North, 4, and Saint, 2. She said her doctors warned her it wouldn’t be safe to carry a third child.

The woman who carried the child has remained out of the public eye ― and even off the guest list for the baby shower. But Kardashian said she has nothing but love for her gestational carrier, which she said is the preferred term for a woman carrying a baby she isn’t related to.

“Having a gestational carrier is definitely different, but anyone who says or thinks it’s the easy way out is completely wrong,” she wrote. “People assume it’s better because you don’t have to deal with the physical changes, pain or complications with delivery, but for me it was so hard to not carry my own child, especially after I carried North and Saint.”