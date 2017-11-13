Kim Kardashian Truly Outdoes Herself With Lavish Shower For Baby No. 3

Everyone knows that Kim Kardashian can spill the tea, so what better way to celebrate baby No. 3. than with a lavish tea party for the shower?

The reality TV star, who’s expecting her third child with husband Kanye West via surrogate, went above and beyond for a fabulous mom-to-be bash at her Bel Air, California, home on Saturday. Kardashian hosted a cherry blossom-themed shower complete with over-the-top floral arrangements, covering the party floor to ceiling.

“Okay guys, [this is] my baby shower for baby number three,” Kardashian said on Snapchat, giving fans a peek at the festivities. “It is a beautiful tea and cherry blossom forest.”

A post shared by Kim Kardashian Snapchats 🍑 (@kimksnapchats) on Nov 11, 2017 at 9:35pm PST

A post shared by Kim Kardashian Snapchats 🍑 (@kimksnapchats) on Nov 11, 2017 at 10:58pm PST

The guest list included Kardashian family members, Khloe, Kendall, Kylie and mom Kris, as well as supermodel Chrissy Teigen and hairstylist to the stars Jen Atkin.

Jen Atkin Instagram

Someone better have that party planner’s number on speed dial because pregnant sisters Khloe and Kylie also shared photos from the soiree, admiring the stunning decor.

A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Nov 11, 2017 at 7:41pm PST

Kylie Jenner Snapchat

Teigen, of course, found her way to the kitchen, bringing along what looks like her famous banana bread for partygoers to fight over. She also goofed off with Kris Jenner, who as usual appeared to be the life of the party, as she toasted to her newest grandchild, “lucky number seven.”

Chrissy Teigen Snapchat

A post shared by Miroslava Duma (@miraduma) on Nov 11, 2017 at 6:10pm PST

And it wouldn’t be a Kardashian affair if someone wasn’t hawking one of the family’s products, so Kim brought along her new line of perfumes for guests to sample.

A post shared by Kim Kardashian Snapchats 🍑 (@kimksnapchats) on Nov 11, 2017 at 9:46pm PST