Kim Kardashian Disses Kourtney As 'Least Exciting To Look At' In Brutal Fight

Michael Stewart via Getty Images Kim Kardashian (left) and sister Kourtney Kardashian attend the annual Council of Fashion Designers of America awards show this June in New York.

Kim “klapback” Kardashian doesn’t pull any punches when she feels wronged (see: Chloë Grace Moretz, Taylor Swift, anyone who’s ever commented on her nude selfie, etc.), but even we’re surprised she went this far with sister Kourtney Kardashian.

In a clip from the upcoming season of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” which returns on Sunday, the two eldest siblings spar over, what else, but of course the family’s iconic and predictably over the top holiday cards.

The drama kicks off when Kourtney refuses to cooperate with Kim, who’s scheduling the photo shoot for the extended KarJenner clan this year. Cue a knock-down, drag-out fight between the typically harmonious sisters that ends with Kourtney storming out of the room.

“No one wants you in the f**king shoot,” a heated Kim yells at Kourtney, while mom Kris Jenner watches. “Get the fuck out of here! Get the fuck out of here and go! Get the fuck out of here and go! No one wants you in the fucking shoot! I’m planning it. …So we don’t want you in the shoot!”

Even as sister Khloe joined Kris in trying to get the squabbling siblings back to an even keel, the fight only escalates from there.

“Maybe if you had a business that you were passionate about then you would know what it takes to run a fucking business!” beauty mogul Kim said. “But you don’t, so don’t even act like you know what I’m talking about!”

But the final nail in the coffin comes when Kourtney has already left the room.

“I need Kourtney to not be so fucking annoying with a stick up her ass, like she runs this shit because she doesn’t. She is the least exciting to look at.”

Despite the behavior in the clip, the sisters did manage to pull off another recent photoshoot without any relationship-altering drama going down.

Kim, Kourtney, a then-pregnant Khloe, Kylie and Kendall Jenner all appeared in their second Calvin Klein campaign together.

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Aug 1, 2018 at 6:24am PDT

Kim recently came under fire for responding to a diss from model Tyson Beckford after he body-shamed her in the comments of a post on The Shade Room.

Then she fired back with a comment some have called homophobic, seemingly taking a shot at Beckford’s sexuality.

“Sis we all know why you don’t care for it,” she wrote, adding a frog and nails emoji.”