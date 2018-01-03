Kim Kardashian Shuts Down Rumors She Partied While Son Was Hospitalized

Despite what some may think, Kim Kardashian is actually a person of many talents ― businesswoman, selfie-taker, professional salad eater, etc. But there’s nothing she’s better at than savagely dragging haters on social media.

After the reality TV star revealed her son Saint, 2, was hospitalized last week with pneumonia, apparently some people in the dark corners of the internet accused her of partying over New Year’s Eve weekend, instead of taking care of her son.

Well, Kardashian cleared the air and then some, when she responded to a fan on Wednesday who had defended her parenting skills.

“I haven’t heard this BUT lets get this straight. I did not leave my son for one minute during his hospital stay,” she tweeted. “We were there Wednesday night to Saturday. NYE WAS SUNDAY NIGHT. People came over when he was already asleep for the night! Don’t even try me when it comes to my kids.”

I haven't heard this BUT lets get this straight. I did not leave my son for one minute during his hospital stay. We were there Wednesday night to Saturday. NYE WAS SUNDAY NIGHT. People came over when he was already asleep for the night! Don't even try me when it comes to my kids https://t.co/wrl47awaUr — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 3, 2018

Kardashian and husband Kanye West were seen in various Snapchats ringing in the New Year with a group of guests, including some children, which could have lead to the confusion.

Even the famously stone-faced West cracked a smile during the celebration.

A post shared by Kim Kardashian Snapchats 🍑 (@kimksnapchats) on Jan 1, 2018 at 3:05am PST

A post shared by Kim Kardashian Snapchats 🍑 (@kimksnapchats) on Jan 1, 2018 at 3:17am PST