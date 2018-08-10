Kim Kardashian Says She's Not Homophobic After Tyson Beckford Feud

Kardashian sparked an uproar on social media July 31 with an Instagram comment that appeared to insinuate that Beckford, a model and actor, was gay. The reality TV star’s remark came after Beckford made disparaging comments about Kardashian’s appearance and implied she’s had plastic surgery.

On the Los Angeles-based “Big Boy’s Neighborhood” radio show Thursday, Kardashian didn’t back down. Though she blasted Beckford’s initial diss as “so female lame,” she insisted her response wasn’t rooted in homophobia.

“Really, dude? Like, you’re going to body-shame me? Like, OK,” she said, adding, “For anyone to say that I am homophobic with the comment of saying ‘sis’ ... all my best friends are gay. I support the community. I love the community ― they love me. That has nothing to do with this.”

Catch a clip of Kardashian’s “Big Boy’s Neighborhood” interview below.

A post shared by Big Boy's Neighborhood (@bigboysneighborhood) on Aug 9, 2018 at 10:30am PDT

The digital altercation began after The Shade Room, a gossip social media account, posted a photo of Kardashian walking down the street in tight-fitting pants.

The site’s version of the photo was altered to highlight the body-shaming comments Beckford had left on the same image when it first appeared on @amirahdyme’s account.

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Jul 31, 2018 at 12:26pm PDT

Kardashian responded to The Shade Room’s post with a comment directed at Beckford: “Sis we all know why you don’t care for it,” accompanied by tea, frog and nails emojis.

After Kardashian was criticized on social media for the allegedly homophobic tone of her reply, Beckford followed up with a since-deleted photo of himself proclaiming his support of the LGBTQ community.