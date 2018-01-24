Kim Kardashian Reportedly Wants More Kids After Baby Chicago

A week after welcoming her third child, Kim Kardashian is reportedly mulling over expanding her famous family again.

The reality TV star and her husband Kanye West brought a baby girl named Chicago into the world via a surrogate on Jan. 15. The mom of three, who had tried to conceive naturally for years despite two high-risk pregnancies, opened up about how the connection to the new baby “came instantly.”

“Even before Chicago was born, Kim was talking about asking the surrogate to carry her next baby,” a source told People.

“She’s so happy with the whole process and thrilled with the surrogate,” the source added. “Kanye was even bonding with the surrogate’s husband in the delivery room.”

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jan 10, 2018 at 1:49pm PST

Kardashian and West are already parents to two other children, the impossibly cute North, 4, and Saint, 2, who reportedly are already bonding with their new sister.

“Kim definitely wants more kids. She is so happy being a family of five,” the source continued. “She wants the family to get even bigger!”

The beauty mogul has yet to share a photo of baby Chicago, but did post a T-shirt with her name featured on it ― which she’ll probably make available for purchase any day now ― hinting that our first peek could be coming soon.

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jan 21, 2018 at 8:23pm PST

And despite not inviting her to the baby shower, Kardashian seems to have developed quite the affection for her surrogate, who has remained out of the spotlight.